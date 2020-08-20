UK donation supports work of Customs division

From left, Principal Inspector of Customs Anderson Joseph and Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson. (Photo courtesy British High Commission)

A timely donation from the UK’s Border Force will support the Customs and Excise Division in the fight to combat the smuggling of drugs and other contraband.

The gifts, two portable gas analysers and calibration kits valued over EC$4,000, will not only boost the division’s efforts to secure the country’s borders, but will also support other endeavours across the Caribbean.

According to a release, the provision of the gas analysers is particularly important as Customs officers operate in a variety of environments and require portable technology that can be easily transported. The gas analysers will also ensure the health and safety of officers.

“Additionally, it will contribute to the efficiency of containers passing through the port. The equipment will minimise the time that containers are held at the port waiting to be ventilated, which will result in the faster and safer clearance of goods,” the release added.

During a ceremony on Wednesday, Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson, presented the equipment to the Comptroller of Customs, Raju Boddu.

“The donation of this equipment … is a further example of the continued close collaboration and partnership between the governments of the UK and Antigua and Barbuda,” Thompson remarked.