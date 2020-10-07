UK appoints new trade envoy to Antigua and Barbuda, other Caribbean markets

Spread the love













Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson has appointed Darren Henry MP as the new Trade Envoy to the Commonwealth Caribbean.

“His role as Trade Envoy will involve supporting British trade and investment objectives, promoting the Commonwealth Caribbean as a great place for UK companies to do business and the implementation of the new CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement,” a release from the British High Commission in St John’s said.

“Mr Henry will be involved in virtual engagements including meetings with government ministers, hosting high-level incoming visitors, meeting key stakeholders and addressing important business events.”

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson, congratulated the new envoy on his appointment, noting it was a prime opportunity to strengthen the UK’s trade and investment relationship with the nation and wider region.

“Our High Commission in St John’s is delighted that Mr Henry has been appointed. Through our Department for International Trade we will be helping UK businesses recognise the trade and investment opportunities that exist in Antigua and Barbuda. By amplifying the array of commercial opportunities here and in the wider region to UK firms, Mr Henry will play a significant role in helping us increase on the £2.8bn in imports and exports of goods and services the UK has with Caricom trading nations,” Thompson said.

The Commonwealth Caribbean markets include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.