UEFA Euros: England survive scare as Germany and Switzerland through to Round of Eight

By Samuel Peters

England survive scare against Slovakia on Sunday while Germany and Switzerland have also progressed through to the next stage of the Knockout after the opening day of the Round of 16 in the UEFA European Football Championship.

Slovakia was the first score in the 25th minute by way of Ivan Schranz and were content to defend for the rest of the match keeping out the offense of the English.

But England persevered to end and were able to score in the 91st minute by way of Skipper Harry Kane.

The much-talked-about Jude Bellingham was the match winner four minutes later in the 95th minute.

In the other matches, the Swiss defeated defending Champions Italy two nil as Remo Frueler and Ruben Vargas scored in the 36th and 47th minutes respectively while hosts Germany send Denmark home with a two nil defeat as Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala netted on their behalf.