U-turn on facemasks for small children

Children aged between two and five will no longer be required to wear facemasks under new guidelines released by the Ministry of Health.



The country’s Maternal Child and Adolescent Health Committee (MCAHC) advised that very small children should not wear masks as a means of reducing disease transmission.



Babies and toddlers under two were already exempt.



The body, however, noted that masks may be required for children in special circumstances, such as entering primary school at age five, or the presence of vulnerable individuals.



The MCAHC recommends physical distancing of at least three feet where feasible and six feet if masks are not being used; educating children on frequent hand hygiene; and ensuring good cross-ventilation and outdoor activities when possible.