U.S. State Department places Antigua and Barbuda at a Level 1 as of June 8

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories around the world. The changes were met by dozens of updated travel advisories from the U.S. State Department to reflect a lower COVID-19 threat level in some destinations. With the first day of summer less than a week away, The U.S. State Department has placed the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda at a Level 1 as of June 8, advising visitors to exercise normal precautions. Meanwhile, the CDC has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Antigua and Barbuda due to the pandemic, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the island country (1,263 total cases as of June 14). Currently, the destination is requiring all visitors to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within seven days of their flight.

Aerial View of the Historic Redcliffe Quay, Saint John’s Antigua.

Coco’s Hotel and Sheer Rocks Restaurant, Antigua.