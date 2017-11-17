U.K. gov’t urged to do more for Barbuda

Officials of the opposition Labour Party in the United Kingdom are calling on the Theresa May-administration to do more to help Barbuda rebuild for the long term after Hurricane Irma.

The call came after Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn along with, Shadow International Development Secretary Kate Osamor and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott MP met with Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne and High Commissioner Karen-Mae Hill on Monday to get an update on the latest situation on the island.

Osamor had visited Antigua and Barbuda last month and met PM Browne.

Corbyn is reported as saying that: “Barbuda was devastated by Hurricane Irma but the response from our government was painfully slow. I was pleased to welcome the prime minister and high commissioner to discuss what more needs to be done.

“The U.K. must provide the help Barbuda needs to rebuild now and for the long term. And we must face up to the reality of climate change and the impact it is having around the world, particularly on small island states.”

Meanwhile, Osamor, reportedly stated that “the U.K.’s international development policy must do more to level the playing field, and tackle the root causes of inequality, poverty and climate change.”

Diane Abbott, Shadow Home Secretary, said the feeling from the labour officials was that “aid packages and building projects are not good enough” to combat climate change.

The U.K. government has pledged to champion the cause of small island developing states in the fight against climate change and recently secured a commitment from wealthy donor nations to take another look at rules that deny some deserving countries of much-needed aid.