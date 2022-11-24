Tyson Wins Gold At CAC Sea and Beach Games

- Advertisement -

Kite-surfer Tiger Tyson sailed his way to a gold medal finish in the men’s division of his event at the inaugural CAC Sea and Beach Games held in Santa Marta, Colombia.

The athlete, who is representing Antigua and Barbuda at the games, finished ahead of Colombia’s Victor Alfonso Bolanos Lopez and Dominican Republic’s Deury Javier Corniel who were second and third respectively.

Mexico’s Xanthos Martinez, Venezuela’s Gilberto DiFiore and Cuba’s Adriano Ortiz were fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda is also being represented in beach volleyball at the games with Josanne Lewis and Nia Benjamin flying the country’s flag. The team is being coached by Olsen Joseph.