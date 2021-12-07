Tyson Lands Top Six Finish At Kite Foil World Series

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda kite-boarder, Tiger Tyson, wrapped up his Kite Foil World Series campaign with a ninth place finish in the final race of the series held in Gran Canaria over the weekend while landing Antigua and Barbuda sixth overall in the competition.

Competing in the Canary Islands over the past two weekends, Tyson returned from injury one week ago to finish 12th in the first week of the prestigious tournament.

The Antiguan, however, improved that showing over the weekend, battling intense weather conditions to improve by three places.

The top prize was captured by Francis’ Axel Mazella with Great Britain’s Connor Bainbridge in second. Croatia’s Denis Teradin grabbed a third place finish.

Tyson will now turn his attention to the Caribbean Foiling Championships slated to start on December 10 in St Martin as he continues to prepare for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers scheduled to start next year.

In October, Tyson was forced to pull out of the Formula Kite World Championships following a collision with another athlete during a test run of the course. The incident happened just one day before the scheduled start of the World Championships.

A total of 140 athletes competed in the recent Kite Foil World Series.