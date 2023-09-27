Tyson gets top 10 finish at tough Formula Kite European Championships

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Tiger Tyson finished ninth overall in the men’s division of the recently held 2023 Formula Kite European Championships in Portsmouth, England.

Tyson, who is hoping to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games slated for July 26 to August 11 in Paris, said he will to prepare his next qualifying opportunity, which will come at the Pan American Games slated for Chile from October 20 to November 5.

Following the event on Sunday, the Antiguan athlete took to social media to thank all who would have supported him on his journey thus far.

“Ninth place at the European Championships! Super happy about this result and the way I was able to perform alongside many of the best in the world. Now it’s time for a short rest then right back into preparations for the Pan-American games where my next Olympic qualifier is held in Chile! Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way and for all the support I have received,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Ellie Aldridge and Riccardo Pianosi won the first major senior titles of their Olympic careers at Championships in England. The young Italian Pianosi has become the men’s European Champion at the age of 18, and the British rider Aldridge was a very popular winner in front of her home crowd on Eastney Beach in Portsmouth.