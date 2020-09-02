Tyson eying Olympic spot in 2024

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Kiteboard athlete, Tiger Tyson, is still set on competing on the world’s biggest stage.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show Tyson, who recently finished fifth at the European Championships held in Poland, is hoping to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France.

“Looking at the past event, I am well within the range of the Olympic standard. If I keep on training as hard as I have been, keep traveling, getting more experience then, I am definitely in the line-up to make in 2024 I think, for sure,” he said.

The athlete, who recently returned to Antigua after competing in Europe, is now targeting the Spanish Formula Kite event to be held in Tarifa, Spain in December this year.

“There might be a competition in December which I am hoping to be able to go to, but it is pretty difficult to [because] whenever I come back home I have to do the two-week quarantine, so we have to see how that whole situation goes and if travelling is going to be a bit easier or not but hopefully the next event is December,” he said.

Tyson achieved the top five finish at the European Championships from amongst 30 competitors.