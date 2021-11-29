Tyson competes in first race since injury

by Carlena Knight

Kiteboarder Tiger Tyson made his return to the water in grand style.

Last month, Tyson was forced to pull out of the Formula Kite World Championships following a collision with another athlete during a test run of the course, just one day before the scheduled start of the World Championships.

Tiger, according to his father Mike Tyson, was rushed to the hospital in Porto Torres, Italy. It was later revealed that the athlete had been released from the hospital with “only a separated AC joint in the end”.

This however forced him to pull out of the competition.

But over the weekend, the 2018 Junior Sportsman of the Year competed in his first race post injury and finished 12th out of 50 competitors in the first week of the Kite Foil World Series in Fuerteventura.

He will look to improve on that performance during the second week of competition in Gran Canaria.