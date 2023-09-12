Tyrone Williams Jr half century propels Dredgers to only tape ball win on rain-affected weekend

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Tyrone Williams Jr cracked a half century to help Dredgers to a seven-wicket triumph over Desi Boys in the only match contested in the rain-affected LL Supplies Limited Island Boys Sports Club Tape Ball Classic on Sunday.

Playing at Powells, Williams Jr hit a top score of 70 to help Dredgers successfully chase 140 for victory after Desi Boys were restricted to 139 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. His knock saw Dredgers to 142 for three in just 13.4 overs. Mervin Higgins chipped in with 34 not out while Kirk Douglas hit 21 not out. Samuel Joshua was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with two wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Nagaraj Mysore fell just two runs shy of a half century at 38 to help lift Desi Boys to their 139. He had assistance from Bijay Kumar Barik who made 36. Higgins was on target with the ball for Dredgers, claiming three wickets for nine runs in four overs while Mike France bagged two for 29 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, the match between Bullets and Underdogs was abandoned due to rain with the teams sharing points. Action between VIP and ABDF Warriors also suffered a similar fate. There was also no play between Sisserou and Strictly Business. The teams from those two encounters also shared points.