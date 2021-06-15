Tyrells man jailed for stealing ‘Johnnie Walker Gold’ from supermarket

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Twenty-one days is the time Azia Robins of Tyrells will spend at Her Majesty’s Prison for stealing a $470 bottle of alcohol from The Epicurean supermarket.

Robins was seen on the camera of Jolly Harbour supermarket removing a bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold from its box, placing the box back onto the shelf and stashing the bottle in his pants before exiting the establishment on May 17.

It was on May 18 that the incident was reported to the police and officers from the Johnson’s Point Police Station reviewed the footage and saw the perpetrator in action.

But it wasn’t until last week that the man was met by police at the station, cautioned and charged with larceny.

He told Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards yesterday that he did indeed steal the whiskey but only because his girlfriend is pregnant, and he needed quick money to alleviate some of the financial burden.

Nevertheless, Robins left the All Saints Magistrate’s court in a prison bus since he was ordered to spend 21 days behind bars.

Meanwhile, Keanu Dennie who was reportedly caught sleeping in a woman’s Falmouth home that he had broken into, was set free of two of three charges against him thanks to the virtual complainant.

Dennie was charged with breaking with intent, malicious damage and breaking the curfew.

In relation to the first two charges, the complainant said: “I wish for the young man to just be cautioned and released.”

She further indicated that she was not induced into making said statement.

However, the court proceeded with the alleged curfew violation and the defendant pleaded not guilty.

He will therefore be placed on trial on September 28.

Dennie’s lawyer, Kevon Benjamin then applied for his client to be released on bail. Magistrate Emanuel-Edwards granted that request in the sum of $1,000 but there was no cash component.

The Yorks man also has to present one Antiguan surety and report to a nearby police station two times a week.