Tyrells man charged with armed robbery, remanded

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man accused of armed robbery and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison after making his first court appearance yesterday.

Tristan Armstrong of Tyrells, 30, is believed to have robbed Bailey’s supermarket in Falmouth of an undisclosed sum of money.

The incident allegedly took place on October 27 when the owner of the supermarket had just arrived at the business place.

The victim was reportedly accosted by two armed suspects and gunshots were reportedly fired during the incident.

Armstrong, who was subsequently found in an abandoned house in Piccadilly with multiple gunshot wounds about his body, was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

He was not granted bail but was remanded by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards and ordered to return to the All Saints Magistrates Court on February 23 2022 for his committal hearing.

On that day, the magistrate will indicate whether or not sufficient evidence has been gathered to send the matter up the High Court for trial or guilty plea.

Until then, Armstrong will be behind bars unless he is granted bail in the High Court.