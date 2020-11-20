‘Tyre Master’ hits back, tell Thwaites to stay in his lane as horse racing battle continues

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Businessman Carlton “Tyre Master” Lewis has urged popular urologist and horse owner, Dr Dwayne “Baba” Thwaites, to invest more time into his practice and leave the sport of horse racing to those who “understand what’s happening”.

Lewis was responding to a recent statement by Thwaites who called on the businessman with whom the Antigua Turf Club (ATC) is currently locked in a legal battle, to put his money where his mouth is and assist the body with funds required to ship recently bought rails and a harrow (a device used to agitate soil).

“I figure that Baba Thwaites need to concentrate on his practice a little bit more and leave horse racing alone because he can’t seem to understand what’s happening at the Cassada Garden’s Race Track. He is a good friend of Neil Cochrane and he is trying to do something good, but he does not know what he is talking about because I did not come on the radio and said I am willing to give this to the turf club or give that to the turf club,” he said.

Lewis explained that his pledge to assist is dependent on the outcome of his appeal of a 2018 High Court judgment in favour of the turf club.

“I intend to win this appeal and if I win the appeal, then Baba Thwaites can come to me and bring his money and he, too, can put his money where his mouth is and let’s get together to bring the race track up to scratch, but I don’t think I would need his money to do it anyway because I have investors,” he said.

Thwaites had called on the businessman to donate between US $10,000 and US $12,000 needed to ship the new equipment and rails. Lewis, in a recent interview, said he is willing to take his fight to the Privy Council. The businessman argues that he has the only valid lease for lands encompassing the track and has accused the turf club of trespassing.