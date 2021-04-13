Two youth charged with firearm possession expected to enter a plea in June

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two young men who have been charged with the possession of a firearm are expected to enter pleas on June 28.

On January 11 this year, the police executed a search warrant at the Gray’s Farm home of 22-year-old Shaquan Buckley and reportedly found one .22 firearm and a .25 firearm hidden inside a bedroom.

Nine-teen-year-old Alvin Obrien was also said to be implicated so the two youth were subsequently arrested and charged.

However, when the duo appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, their lawyers Warren Cassel (for Obrien) and Michael Archibald (for Buckley) were not present.

The case was therefore adjourned to allow for their lawyers to be present when the charges are read to them.

The defendants are currently on remand at the Her Majesty’s Prison.