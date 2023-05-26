Two youngsters remanded for wounding incident in Labour Day jam

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two 21-year-olds are currently in His Majesty’s Prison on remand for allegedly severely beating another youngster on Labour Day.

According to reports, Jamarrie Webber and Elvis Pelle, both of Villa, were among a gang of boys who beat the virtual complainant during a ‘jam’ on May 1.

It is alleged that around 9.30am that day, the complainant left home with his neighbour and headed to the Labour Day event on Market Street.

It is said that when they got there, they found that the band had already left and was on Anchorage Road.

They reportedly met the revellers near Kentucky Fried Chicken and while jamming down to Fort James the complainant apparently saw a group of boys standing on the left side of the road.

Webber, while in the band, allegedly began to push against the complainant. A plain clothes officer is said to have held onto the complainant but the accused and others reportedly began to fight with the complainant, allegedly hitting him in his head with a sharp object.

Reports further state that the victim became unconscious and fell to the floor where he was beaten about his body and pelted with stones which are said to have struck his face.

The youngster was also reported to have been stabbed in his right side, and after the police diffused the situation he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After investigating the matter, the police charged Pelle and Webber with causing grievous bodily harm.

The duo appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday and were remanded pending their committal hearing on July 20.