Two young musicians presented with Halo Hero Humanitarian Award

Jamie “Au/Ra” Stenzel with their Excellencies in London (Photos courtesy Halo Foundation)

Internationally recognised musicians Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Jamie “Au/Ra” Stenzel were presented with the Halo Hero Humanitarian Award recently by Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams. This took place at the Halo annual Wings of Charity event in London in June.

The Halo Hero Humanitarian Award is bestowed upon deserving young people whose inspiring acts of bravery and kindness have made a difference in the lives of others.

Both Braimah and Jamie have been heavily involved in giving back, through sharing their talent and providing charitable assistance to young people in Antigua and Barbuda and across the globe.