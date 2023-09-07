Two-year legal battle continues for alleged organisers of ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Two women accused of orchestrating the notorious ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest in 2021 against Covid-19 restrictions remain locked in a legal dispute more than two years later.

Donette Simon, of Tindale Road, and Shenel Williams, of Villa, were among several people arrested following a demonstration against coronavirus-related measures on August 8 2021. During this protest, law enforcement employed tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The pair are jointly accused of “organising a prohibited public meeting” and also of participating in it. Additionally, Williams faces two charges related to incitement and encouraging unlawful behaviour.

It took six months for the police to complete the case file after their initial arrest, allowing Simon and Williams to enter their pleas in March 2022. Both women pleaded not guilty, prompting the trial to commence immediately.

Several witnesses have testified in this highly controversial case, but the trial has yet to conclude. Multiple adjournments have been granted for various reasons, with the latest one issued recently. The trial is now scheduled to resume on September 18.