Two vaccine sites close due to dip in users

Two of Antigua’s four public vaccination centres closed their doors last night.

The country’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas told Observer the reason was primarily due to “a reduction in the number of persons visiting those sites”.

However, residents can continue to get a Covid jab at the Multipurpose Centre in Perry Bay and the Villa Polyclinic, Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.

Shots will also be offered from Monday by appointment at the All Saints Health Centre – which can be reached on 460-1003 – and the Browne’s Avenue Health Centre, by calling 562-3076.

Identification cards must be presented at the centres, as well as vaccination cards for those seeking their second dose.

“The general public is also advised to be mindful of the safety and security of their vaccine card,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

“An individual’s vaccine card is essential for the second vaccine dose and air travel purposes,” it added.

To date, almost 37,000 people have received a first dose of the jab, while more than 28,000 have had a second shot.

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded 1,266 cases of the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 42 fatalities. There were two active cases in the country up to last night, one of which is said to be hospitalised.