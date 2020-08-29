Two tropical waves heading towards the Caribbean

Spread the love













(Loopnewsbarbados) – Of the two tropical waves moving towards the Caribbean, the one further away from the Caribbean Islands as of 8 am (August 29) has a higher chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

There are two tropical waves heading West towards the Caribbean island chain.

At present, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) 2 am update, the two systems have a low chance of formation.

One tropical wave is located about 1000 miles east of the Caribbean Islands is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 mph toward the eastern Caribbean islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

The other tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The northern part of this wave, which should move rapidly westward over the central Atlantic during the next few days, is not forecast to develop as it is expected to remain in unfavorable environmental conditions.

However, the southern part of the wave is expected be nearly stationary south of the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days, and some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Laura is currently centred inland over Arkansas.