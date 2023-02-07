Two teens remanded after being found with weapons near YMCA sports complex

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Two 19-year-old men were sent to His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) yesterday to spend the next week getting their “stories straight”.

The duo, Kenzia Cochrane of Gray’s Farm and Jaheim Christopher of Golden Grove, were among several youngsters who were loitering at the YMCA sports complex last week in what reports say was gang-related activity.

At about 2.45pm on February 3, police officers from the Special Service Unit were on mobile patrol when they received an anonymous call concerning a group of boys walking into the YMCA dressed in hoodies and brandishing sharp weapons.

Officers responded to the call and found a group of young people — most of whom were students — congregating on both sides of Stapleton Lane.

The cops became suspicious after they saw Christopher dressed in blue jeans and a white hoodie. One of the officers exited the police pickup and approached the suspect but he started to walk away. He was ordered to stop but he decided to run instead.

The officer jumped back into the truck and chased after him, apprehending him near the Antigua Public Utilities Authority’s headquarters on Independence Avenue.

When the police searched Christopher’s person, they found a cutlass at his waist.

They arrested him and returned to the sports complex where they saw Cochrane walking briskly in a westerly direction.

A long knife was found on his person when he was captured near the Deluxe Cinema building on High Street.

The two men were taken to the St John’s Police Station where they were each charged with carrying an offensive weapon with the intention to commit a felonious act.

Yesterday, Cochrane told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he had the knife as he planned to cut his hair. He said he had seen his 14-year-old cousin with a knife in his bag and taken it from him.

Christopher then told the court that he had a cutlass for his part-time job in landscaping and was waiting for Cochrane at the time that he was spotted by the police.

Both men, however, claimed that they were not at the YMCA.

The magistrate did not believe either of the teens and therefore remanded them to HMP until February 15 to give them time to come up with better stories.