Two teens on trial for rape￼

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two young men are currently on trial in the High Court for raping a 15-year-old girl when they were just a year older than the alleged victim.

It is believed that in 2019 the complainant was at home with her three younger sisters when one of the defendants – a friend of hers who frequented her home – called and indicated that he was coming by.

The girl reportedly heard the voice of the second accused through the phone and immediately told her friend not to bring him to her house.

It is said that both boys still went to the house and she asked the unwelcomed boy to leave on several occasions.

He reportedly got upset and forced her into a bedroom where he pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

While in the act, it is alleged that her friend came in and also had non-consensual sex with her.

When her friend left, the first teen reportedly raped her again.

Soon after both of the young men left, the alleged victim’s friend reportedly messaged her and apologised. He also blamed the other accused for his actions.

The complainant reportedly told him that she did not wish to speak to him and then deleted the chat and blocked and deleted his number.

The young girl’s mother found out about the alleged incident when she came home to find her daughter in tears and breathing heavily.

The complainant reportedly collapsed into her mother’s arms, and the matter was reported to the police.

The jury trial which began earlier this week is expected to conclude on Monday.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith is presiding over the matter.