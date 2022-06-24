Two teens found guilty of rape

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Two young men have been convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl after a short trial in the High Court.

The incident occurred in 2019 when the complainant was at home with her three younger sisters. One of the defendants – a friend of hers who frequented her home – called and indicated that he was coming by.

The girl reportedly heard the voice of the second accused through the phone and immediately told her friend not to bring him to her house.

Both boys, who were 18 at the time, still went to the house and she asked the unwelcomed boy to leave on several occasions.

That defendant got upset and forced her into a bedroom where he pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

While in the act, her friend came in and also had non-consensual sex with her.

When her friend left, the first teen raped her again.

Soon after both of the young men left, the alleged victim’s friend messaged her and apologised. He also blamed the other accused for his actions.

The complainant told him that she did not wish to speak to him and then deleted the chat and blocked and deleted his number.

The young girl’s mother found out about the incident when she came home to find her daughter in tears and breathing heavily.

The complainant is to have collapsed into her mother’s arms, and the matter was reported to the police.

The boys initially denied the offence but later admitted to having sex with the girl, claiming it was consensual. One even said, “it wasn’t like she was refusing or anything”.

In court, one defendant maintained that the sex was consensual and that the victim told him to call the other accused.

But his co-accused testified that he only inserted his finger into her vagina.

After almost three hours the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

The pair will be sentenced on July 15 by Justice Ann-Marie Smith after the court receives their probation reports and a victim impact report.