Two teens facing firearm charges

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two 19-year-old men are set to appear before a magistrate today after being arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The incident occurred during the early hours of August 1, during a routine stop-and-search exercise conducted by police in the city.

The suspects have been identified as Millique London, of Barnes Hill, and Saquimi Christian, from Ottos.

At approximately 2.20am on August 1, the police were conducting the stop-and-search exercise when they encountered a vehicle carrying the two youngsters on Newgate Street.

During the search of the vehicle, the law enforcement officers apparently made a startling discovery – a .380 pistol along with several matching rounds of ammunition hidden inside.

The police arrested both men and transported them to the police station for further questioning. Additionally, the vehicle they were driving was seized and taken to Police Headquarters for further investigations.

Yesterday, the police jointly charged them with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of five rounds of .380 ammunition, and illegal possession of two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The accused individuals will appear before court today, where they will face the charges levied against them.