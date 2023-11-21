Two teens arrested and charged for possession of ammunition and modified flare gun

- Advertisement -

In connection with a report of shots fired near the Clare Hall School Playing Field on Tuesday, November 14th, the police have arrested and jointly charged a 15-year-old boy from Ottos and a 17-year-old from Potters.

They face charges related to the possession of a modified flare gun and one 9mm round of ammunition. The older individual is additionally charged with discharging a firearm in a public place.

Following the initial report, several students were taken into police custody for questioning and were subsequently released pending further investigations.

The two accused teenagers were later arrested by the police and are now facing charges related to the incident.

