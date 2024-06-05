Two rapes by masked men reported in space of 24 hours 

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

Police are investigating two separate reports of rape by masked men in recent days.

One of the women told police she was assaulted early Monday morning by an unknown male who entered her Grey Hill house through a window, dressed in dark clothing, wearing a black ski mask, while brandishing a gun.

He allegedly flashed a bright light into her face during the attack, before ransacking her room and making off with money from her purse, exiting through her front door.

On the night prior, another female reported being raped by a masked man in the early hours of the morning.

This is following a weekend with around 20 reported cases of theft, six of various acts of violence, and one drug-related offence.

One of the reported robberies was at a family’s house in Bolans where two armed assailants went in and violently attacked one of the homeowners.

A relative of the homeowner said the masked attackers tried to shoot his uncle while he was defending himself.

Allegedly, the bullet meant for his uncle ended up hitting one of the robbers instead.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer, “Based on certain information the police received, it stands to suggest that someone, other than the occupants of the house, was injured.”

The police are still in the process of investigating the matter and are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Bolans Police Station at 462-1080.

With regards to the reported acts of violence, at least three people were shot, and several others wounded by either fighting or being attacked.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Taji Tricia Bright, who was reportedly found with cocaine and cannabis at VC Bird International Airport last Thursday, appeared in court yesterday morning. She was charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine, possession of both with intent to transfer, drug-trafficking, and being concerned in the supply of the two controlled drugs.

Bright appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel and was granted bail in the sum of $8,000 with a $3,000 cash component. She was further ordered to find two sureties, report to a police station every day and avoid communication or contact with potential witnesses in her case.