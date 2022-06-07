Two princesses crowned in Little Mr & Miss Barbuda Pageant

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Barbuda Caribana 2022 started off with a bang and by the end of the first day, two young ladies were crowned Miss Barbuda in two different age categories of the Little Mr And Miss Barbuda Pageant.

The competition took place on Friday night under the theme “Tour of Barbuda” where each contestant represented a historical site in the sister isle.

It was as if these youngsters spent the two-year break from festival, preparing for the stage.

Eleven-year-old Temora Desuza was adjudged the winner of the junior (8-11) category.

Representing the Frigate Bird Sanctuary, she captivated the judges to cop the top stop which she says gives her “more confidence to compete again”.

The elated Desuza told Observer the talent segment was her favourite of the three (talent, evening wear, and question and answer and research).

But overall, the princess was just happy that Caribana was back.

“Presently, the best thing about Caribana is seeing our culture being revived, especially after Hurricane Irma which decimated Barbuda, and also the Covid pandemic.

“Seeing my people having fun is a wonderful sight to see,” Desuza shared.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Unique Simon, who represented the Codrington Lagoon, was the winner of the 12 to 16 age category.

When Simon heard that she was Miss Barbuda, she said she was “happy, joyful [and] speechless.”

She too was pleased to be finally celebrating Caribana.

For her, “the best thing … about Caribana is the music”.

Placing behind Desuza in the Junior Category was first runner-up Adalia Cognet, and second runner-up Ajari Martin.

The first runner-up in the 12 to 16 age category was Jeniah Simon, while Akeem Simon nabbed the second runner-up spot.