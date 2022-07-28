Two Of Three Athletes Cleared To Compete Following Positive Covid Tests At Commonwealth Games

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Two of the three athletes who had previously tested positive for the Covid-19 virus have since tested negative and been removed from isolation ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Sprinter Cejhae Greene and female boxer Kagra Ryan were, on Thursday, cleared via negative tests, and while Greene will be allowed to compete when the track and field aspect of the games commence next week, Kagra was not as fortunate.

The female athlete, according to reports, missed her registration and weigh-in windows ahead of the first round for boxing, which was slated to start on Friday. Greene is expected to go into action next week Wednesday with the 100 meters heats.

One other athlete, triple and long jumper, Taeco O’Garro, remains in isolation after having tested position on arrival in Birmingham on Tuesday. O’Garro is expected to go into action next week as well.

News broke on Wednesday that three athletes had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday’s opening for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. All three athletes are asymptomatic and were placed at an isolation facility.

Antigua and Barbuda has 13 athletes competing in four disciplines – athletics, swimming, boxing and cycling.

Sprinters Greene and Joella Lloyd headline the country’s selections to the games. Darion Skerritt, Kalique St Jean and Taeco O’Garro join Greene and Lloyd at the games as part of the track and field contingent. They will be coached by Evans Jones.

Stefano Mitchell, Ethan Stubbs-Green, Jadon Wuilliez and Olivia Fuller and coach Wayne Mitchell will represent in swimming, while Pan American bronze medalist, Alston Ryan and his sister Kagra, make up the boxing team. They will be coached by Ralston Ryan.

Rounding off the selections are cyclists Jyme Bridges Jr and Conor Delanbanque, with the president of the cycling federation, St Clair Williams, accompanying them. Keston Daley travelled as the physiotherapist.