Two new Covid cases

The country has recorded two new coronavirus cases – with 167 test results currently pending.

All 71 samples recently processed by Mount St John’s Medical Centre returned negative results. But of the 47 analysed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, two were positive – one imported and one non-imported. Investigations are ongoing and contact tracing and testing is in progress.

Meanwhile, five recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to 162.

The country’s total number of laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 192.