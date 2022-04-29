Two new clubs officially added to local Kiwanis family

The Kiwanis Club of Hawksbill Young Professionals

Two new Kiwanis Clubs were formally chartered earlier this month, bringing the total in Antigua and Barbuda to five.

They were the Kiwanis Club of Antigua AR Fusion, and the Kiwanis Club of Hawksbill Young Professionals, which saw 36 members being inducted into the Kiwanis International family during a virtual and in-person ceremony, a release said.

The clubs were formally chartered by the Governor of the Eastern Canada and the Caribbean District, Jim Scott, and Lieutenant Governor of Division 27 Caribbean, Hollis Francis Jr, and was the final event of a Division Council Meeting held in Antigua from April 1-2.

Noting that the Kiwanis family was growing, District Governor Scott said it would naturally mean that the lives of more children will be positively impacted. He thanked the new members for committing to build and strengthen their communities.

The Board for the Kiwanis Club of Antigua AR Fusion consists of Sharon Francis – President; Oslyn Matthew – Secretary; La-Verne Francis Browne – Treasurer; Rebekah Warner – President Elect; along with Directors Charma John, Monique Francis, Dwayne Tonge and Sir Richie Richardson.

Meanwhile, the Board of Kiwanis Hawksbill Young Professionals will be under the leadership of Aleah Greene – President; Shon-Tae Smith – Secretary; Chadane Mellanson – Treasurer; Oksana Lewis- President-Elect; and Jenniael Flermius, Skai Jennings and Jharvarcy Tonge as Directors.

The Charter Presidents of the two new clubs are a mother and daughter duo, the first such occurrence in Antigua, the communique added.

Those who attended in person were pinned and presented with their charter certificates by District Trustee E Griffith Joseph with the assistance of the Lieutenant Governor-Designate Joycelyn Watts Phillips from Barbados.

As part of the celebration, the inaugural Champion of the Child Award was presented to Anthea Thomas, an educator for the past 25 years. This award is bestowed to deserving individuals who have been relentless and committed advocates to the growth and development of children in their communities.

Thomas, who recognised a void in the curriculum in the core Social Studies content that she teaches and the need for a text that her students could actually relate to, has published a series of Social Studies textbooks for Grades 3 to 6, which are now utilised in most schools across the nation.

Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children. There are more than 550,000 members in 80 countries and geographical areas.

The other Kiwanis Clubs in Antigua and Barbuda are the Kiwanis Club of St John’s Antigua, the Kiwanis Club of Wadadli Young Professionals, and the Kiwanis Club of Antigua TTO.

Antigua and Barbuda, along with Barbados, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, belong to Division 27 of the Eastern Canada and the Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.