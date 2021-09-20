Two more Covid deaths take September’s fatality count to 13

A 48-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

They are the latest fatalities linked with the coronavirus and bring the death toll for September alone to 13, the youngest of which was a 25-year-old woman.

A number of those to pass this month were described as having underlying health problems.

The latest deaths were announced yesterday by the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre which was treating them both.

The female patient passed away on Friday, while the man – who is said to have had underlying health conditions – died on Saturday.

The hospital’s medical director Dr Albert Duncan said his thoughts and condolences were with the patients’ families and loved ones.

Medics are once again appealing to the public to abide by Covid safety rules to curtail further spread of the illness. They include wearing facemasks, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated.

Officials are also urging residents to encourage eligible friends and relatives to get inoculated.

Latest available statistics reveal that around 37,000 people have now taken two doses of a Covid jab in Antigua and Barbuda.