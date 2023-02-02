Two men charged with trafficking Indians, granted bail

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men are now the subject of a human trafficking case after 12 Indian people were brought to Antigua illegally.

Alvin Goodwin and Kevorn Crump were recently charged with human trafficking and conspiracy to traffic.

It is said that some time recently, 12 Indians — one of whom was a minor — were intercepted on a boat in Antigua’s waters.

According to reports, the boat is owned by Crump but was being piloted by Goodwin.

The duo was subsequently arrested and charged and so were the illegal immigrants.

Late last week, the 11 immigrants who were reportedly coming from Dominica, pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally and were each fined $1,000 and then deported.

Meanwhile, the two locals believed to have been smuggling them in to the island were brought to the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and were given bail in the sum of $200,000.

They were told to each pay $50,000 in cash, provide two sureties, report to a police station a few times a week and surrender their travel documents.

Then, on Wednesday, Goodwin had to make another application for bail before a different magistrate for failing to provide the password to his phone to facilitate the investigation.

That bond is $10,000 with a $2,500 cash element and other conditions as those mentioned before.

Crump is represented by Cosbert Cumberbatch while Goodwin’s lawyer is Wendel Robinson.

The duo will re-appear before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards on the trafficking charge on May 3 for their committal hearing, while Goodwin will stand trial on March 23 before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh for withholding information from the police.