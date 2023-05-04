Two men charged with smuggling migrants still awaiting committal hearing

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The committal hearing for two men accused of human trafficking has been pushed back by more than two months.

The local men in question – Alvin Goodwin and Kevorn Crump – are charged with smuggling 12 Indians and three Cubans into the country, and conspiracy to traffic said migrants.

It is said that on December 23, 2022, the migrants — at least one of whom was said to be a minor — were intercepted on a boat in the Parham Harbor.

According to reports, the boat is owned by Crump but was being piloted by Goodwin.

In early February 2023, the duo was arrested and charged, and so were some of the illegal immigrants.

The immigrants, who were reportedly coming from Dominica, pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally and were each fined $1,000 and then deported.

Meanwhile, the two locals believed to have been smuggling them into the island were brought to the All Saints Magistrate’s Court and were given bail in the sum of $200,000.

They were told to each pay $50,000 in cash, provide two sureties, report to a police station a few times a week and surrender their travel documents.

The two men were told to return to court yesterday for their committal hearing, but it was instead adjourned.

They now have to reappear before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel on July 18.