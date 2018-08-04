Two men arrested for throwing items over prison walls

Two men have been arrested as they were caught in separate incidences of throwing items over the walls of Her Majesty’s Prison.

According to a release from the Communications Department of the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), on Wednesday, officers from the department were on patrol in the vicinity of the prison when they observed a 25-year-old male from Potters Village behaving in a suspicious manner.

He was seen throwing a package over the eastern wall of the jail in the city. The ONDCP officers immediately apprehended him and he was handed over to officers of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

The young man made a court appearance on Thursday August 2, and was remanded to prison to await a trial date. A search of his person also revealed that he had the controlled drug cannabis in his possession.

On Thursday August 2, ONDCP officers were again on patrol in the vicinity of Her Majesty’s Prison and saw a 28-year-old male from St. Johnston’s Village outside of the eastern end of the prison wall.

He too was observed throwing a package over the prison wall. The ONDCP officers apprehended him and he was handed over to officers of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

The ONDCP continues in its efforts to support other law enforcement agencies in the fight against all forms of illegal activity.