Two men accused of trafficking hashish denied bail

By Latrishka Thomas

Two men who are accused of trafficking almost $600,000 worth of hashish have been denied bail and remanded to prison.

The men, 23-year-old Deshawn Lattibeaudiere and 49-year-old Denfield Roberts, were allegedly found in possession of 52.9 pounds of the controlled substance when police raided their Jennings home on the afternoon of May 12.

Hashish, often called hash, is a potent form of cannabis produced by collecting and compressing trichomes, the most potent material from cannabis plants.

They were subsequently arrested and charged with several offences, including possession and possession with intent to transfer the drugs, as well as being concerned with supplying, importing, and trafficking the substance estimated to be worth $590,200.

The two men appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday after overnighting in prison.

Their lawyer, Lawrence Daniels, requested bail for both individuals, arguing that they have strong ties to Antigua.

He informed the court that Lattibeaudiere, although originally from Jamaica, has resided in Antigua since the age of six and has a partner on the island.

Additionally, he stated that Roberts, who is married with two children, is employed as a local tour guide.

However, upon discovering that Roberts owns a boat on which he and the co-accused both work, the magistrate refused bail deeming them a possible flight risk.

They are now on remand until their case, which would have to be tried in the High Court, is resolved or until a judge decides to grant them bail.

Their committal hearing is scheduled for July 24.