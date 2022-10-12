Two men accused of breaking into Five Islands home; one remanded, one bailed

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two men are said to have broken into a woman’s home in Five Islands and rummaged through her possessions and stealing almost $8500 in items.

It was on August 31, that the homeowner reported to the police that her home was broken into some time between 6:45 that morning and 7pm that night.

The police, upon visiting the scene, reportedly observed that a door had been pried open and the house ransacked.

Thieves appeared to have taken a number of items to include a speaker, a transformer, a music box, a flat screen television, a pair of lady’s heels, champagne, a pack of icicles, blender, iron and puma sneakers.

A Toyota Belta which was parked on the property worth around $25,000 was also missing.

On October 8th, the police received a call which led them to arrest 31-year-old Elisha John of Desouza Road, who was reportedly found in possession of the stolen speaker.

Rootical Lee, 28, of Pares was arrested about two days later when he allegedly got into an accident with the stolen car.

Both men were charged with house breaking and larceny, while Lee alone was charged with larceny and receiving of the car.

John was also charged with receiving of the speaker.

The defendants appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday and Attorney Justin Simon requested that they be granted bail.

However, the prosecution objected on the grounds that the men have prior convictions, but having looked at their antecedents, the Magistrate decided to grant bail to John in the sum of $20,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

He was also ordered to surrender travel documents, sign in at his nearest police station twice a week and refrain from contacting witnesses either directly or indirectly.

Lee, on the other hand, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

The duo is expected to return to court on December 14th for their committal hearing,