Two media houses subpoenaed to appear before the High Court

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Two media entities have been subpoenaed to appear before the High Court to answer to a contempt of court charge.

On Monday morning, High Court Judge, Justice Colin Williams made an order for representatives of the Antigua Newsroom (ANR) and Antigua Breaking News (ABN) websites to appear before him to answer to the charge.

Both news entities are accused of publishing “privileged information” on October 7, 2022, in defiance of a court order.

Against an order of the judge, the entities published details of a recent hearing in the Mikhail Gomes murder case. Gomes is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Vincia James in 2018.

The trial was set to begin on October 4, 2022 but was abruptly adjourned for reasons not to be disclosed to public.