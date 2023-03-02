Two hundred female police officers to participate in Women’s Police Retreat

- Advertisement -

Close to two hundred female police officers within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda will be participating in a one-day, Women Police Retreat on the weekend. The event will take place at the American University of Antigua-AUA Campus on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, under the theme: “Empowering Women in Law Enforcement.”

A cadre of distinguished and dynamic female presenters from various professional backgrounds will be presenting on a number of topics aiming toward the development and empowerment of female police officers aspiring to be leaders, as well as enhancing their potential and efficiency as law enforcement officers.

The day’s activities will be preceded by a brief opening ceremony that will be attended by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney, and other senior officers, along with officials from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Public Safety, and Labour.

Presenters will be presenting on topics such as How to reach your potential in a male-dominated organization; Self-development for Professional Advancement; Financial Wellness, and Woman and Mental Health. The event is expected to run from 9 am to 2 pm.

Commissioner Rodney is fully supportive of this undertaking by the female officers and wishes them a successful event. The first-ever local women police retreat was held at the former Royal Antigua Hotel in October 2016, under the theme: “Strong Women Bonding Together to Make a Difference.”