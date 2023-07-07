Two former CMC workers fined for thievery

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man and a woman who worked at the Central Marketing Corporation (CMC) were fined for stealing from their workplace.

Forty-seven-year-old Cindy Roberts and 23-year-old Jalani Joseph — both of whom are first-time offenders — admitted to jointly stealing $242 worth of groceries from the business on June 29 while they were still employed there.

Joseph also stole another $279 worth of food items.

On the day in question, the manager of the establishment reported the theft to the police, which caused officers to rush to the scene.

The manager showed the store’s CCTV footage to the cops, where the defendants were seen committing the crime.

The duo was subsequently arrested, charged and brought to court where they admitted guilt.

Roberts, of Lightfoot, told the court that she stole the groceries because she was trying to save money to send her children to summer camp because she did not have anyone to watch them while she was at work.

On the other hand, Joseph, who resides at Bethesda, claimed that he picked up the items in the morning while there was no cashier, but he became busy and did not get to pay for them.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh fined the thieves $300 each for the offence in which they were jointly charged, while Joseph was fined an additional $300 for the other incident of larceny.

They both have about a week to pay the fines.