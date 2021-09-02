Two Five Islands residents fined for drugs

By Latrishka Thomas

Police executed two search warrants on Monday and found drugs in the homes of two Five Islands residents in unrelated incidents.

The first man, Leon Joseph, was found in possession of 121 grams of cannabis, worth $1,210.

While searching his home, a quantity of cured bushy substance that resembled the controlled drug was discovered in a white Medical Benefits Scheme bag.

He pleaded guilty to the crime yesterday in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court and was fined $3,000 which he must pay by October 15 or he will be imprisoned for three months.

Meanwhile, Shane Joseph was found with 52 grams of cannabis at the top of his refrigerator.

The weed, some of which was in small Ziploc bags, carries a street value of $800.

He was fined $2,000 due to be paid in full by October 15 or he will spend two months in prison. Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh also ordered that the drugs be destroyed.