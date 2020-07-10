Two female sudden death cases confirmed

Spread the love













Police have confirmed reports that two women died suddenly on Wednesday in separate incidents.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Frankie Thomas, told Observer yesterday that one of the victims, 47-year-old Dawnette Joseph-Henry of Bolans, fell ill on Wednesday and her condition continued to deteriorate. Thomas said the woman was pronounced dead at approximately 12pm.

The second victim, a 78-year-old woman from Liberta, reportedly fell ill and was taken to the Liberta clinic, where she was pronounced dead at approximately 2pm.

The inspector confirmed that there was no immediate evidence in either case to suspect foul play, but said authorities would be carrying out the necessary investigations to determine the cause of death.