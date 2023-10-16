Two cleaners shocked by high-tension wire at port remain hospitalised

- Advertisement -

Two men remained hospitalised at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, with one reportedly in critical condition, following a freak incident at the Antigua Port Authority that saw the pair injured by an electric shock.

According to reports, the two men, 25-year-old Leandro Payano, and 32-year-old Javier Alcantara, were contracted by the port to clean windows when they came into contact with an electrical wire on the job.

This fact was revealed by the CEO of the Port Authority, Darwin Telemaque, who spoke to our newsroom yesterday.

“They were cleaning the front of the port’s administrative building, and in moving the multi-layered scaffolding—it was pretty tall, maybe over 30 feet, almost 40 feet up—it rolled from the building, becoming a little uncontrollable for them and slammed into the high-tension wire above them that precipitated them being [shocked],” he explained.

The new administrative building for the Antigua Port Authority was officially opened in December 2022 and Telemaque said that while the cleaning service that the men were employed by were often contracted to clean the offices, this was the “first time since they moved into the [new building]” that the Port Authority was doing any work on its exterior.