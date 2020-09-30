Two cases of dengue confirmed

Spread the love













Two laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever have been announced by the Ministry of Health.

They are among a batch of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) last week.

The public is being urged to help control the country’s mosquito population by reducing breeding sites in and around the home, including by dumping standing water in uncovered containers.

Symptoms of dengue – a viral disease spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito – include fever, headache, rash, vomiting which could lead to dehydration, muscle pain, dark-coloured stool and bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Parents are reminded to pay keen attention to babies who may become dehydrated and cry without tears and use fewer diapers.

Anyone who thinks they may be infected should not use aspirin, Ibuprofen or Advil and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents, but instead use other fever-reducing agents such as paracetamol, Panadol and Cetamol.

The Central Board of Health said it is continuing its mosquito reduction activities through frequent inspections to identify and destroy breeding sites, and increased fogging operations to kill the pests.

Other measures residents can take include avoiding being bitten by using insect repellents and mosquito nets, installing screens on windows and doors, and remaining indoors as much as possible at dusk and dawn.