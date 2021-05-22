Two Antiguan basketballers graduate from US College

The two men graduated on Thursday afternoon after completing their studies.

By Carlena Knight

Two of the country’s promising youth basketballers have completed their studies in the US after receiving athletic scholarships in 2019.

Adonis Humphreys and Selassie Braithwaite, who both hail from the Flyers Basketball Club and are former students of the St Joseph’s Academy, were the recipients of partial athletic scholarships to attend South Western Illinois Community College (SWIC) in Belleville, Illinois.

Both men graduated on Thursday afternoon in a virtual ceremony with an Associate’s degree in Arts from the school.

Both players made their debut on the silver medalist senior men’s basketball team, the Bulldogs, in 2018 at the Caribbean leg of the newly-implemented FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Qualifiers. They, however, have been a part of a number of youth national teams.

It was from that venture that former Assistant Coach of the Bulldogs Jay Harrington offered both players the opportunity as Harrington is the Head Coach of the SWIC Men’s basketball team.