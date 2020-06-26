Two accused in Greenaway’s murder denied bail

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Two of the four officers charged with the murder of Bruce Greenaway have heard that they will not be released on bail.

Yesterday, after lengthy deliberation in the High Court, Justice Iain Morley refused the bail application for Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin, both 20 years of age.

They are the first of the four accused to apply for their release.

Warner and Martin are two of three Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) soldiers who were jointly charged with the murder of the Falmouth father-of-two.

The third soldier is 25-year-old Shakiel Thomas, and a police officer, 44-year-old Jason Modeste, was also charged with the crime.

Earlier this month the quartet slipped into their first court hearing in All Saints Magistrate’s Court behind a barricade of police officers.

Magistrate Ngaio Emmanuel-Edwards, after hearing from their lawyer Lawrence Daniel with respect to having them remanded at the army base at Camp Blizzard for their “security and protection”, remanded them to prison.

Magistrate Emmanuel Edwards — with support from police prosecutor Dane Bontiff and Greenaway’s family lawyers, Gale Christian and Kendrickson Kentish — suggested that Daniel formally take his request to the Superintendent of Prisons.

However, sources say that that application was never completed.

The four will return to court on September 23 when they will learn if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to be committed to the High Court.

Should the matter be committed, they will have to face a judge and jury for the alleged strangulation of Greenaway, whose body was found on April 13 at the shoreline of Indian Creek.

According to reports, the Greenaway was last seen in the presence of soldiers before he went missing four days prior.