Two ABST free weekends coming up

[ File # csp3927542, License # 3015577 ] Licensed through http://www.canstockphoto.com in accordance with the End User License Agreement (http://www.canstockphoto.com/legal.php) (c) Can Stock Photo Inc. / gina_sanders

Spread the love













Over the next two weekends, shoppers on island will be able to take advantage of the annual reduction of the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) for specific goods and services.

According to a notice from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), the 15 percent ABST rate will be reduced to five percent from 12am on Friday, December 11 through to 11.59pm on Sunday, December 13.

The ABST reduction in goods and services will also be applied on the following weekend of December 18 to 20.

The tax will revert to the normal legislative rate of 15 percent on December 14 and 21, respectively.

Residents looking to purchase big ticket items habitually look forward to and welcome the reduction of the sales tax around this time of year.