TWM completes first six-month cycle of EMERGE, Antigua and Barbuda’s first domestic violence intervention program for men 

Together We Must (TWM), a legally registered non-profit organization in Antigua and Barbuda, recently completed its first six-month cycle of EMERGE, its model program for men who commit Domestic Violence; the first of its kind in the twin-island state.

TWM’s EMERGE is a homegrown therapeutic intervention that was supported by UN Women Caribbean through the Spotlight Initiative, a global multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

The Spotlight Initiative grant funding was complemented by in-kind support from private and public sector companies and individuals, including APUA, ABSSB, Cool & Smooth, Edison Liburd, the Wishing Well Foundation, Sir Richie Richardson, and others.

EMERGE supports efforts to end violence against women and girls by delivering a domestic violence intervention program that provides:

(1) Case management services inclusive of a psycho-social assessment and the development of a tailored service plan that assists the EMERGE Member in identifying and accessing relevant social and other services in a coordinated manner;

(2) Psychological screening that also assessed each applicant’s risk of recidivism;

(3) Individual counseling

(4) A 12-week psychoeducation workgroup aimed at developing EMERGE Member’s critical awareness of attitudes and beliefs that support the use of violence, while increasing their awareness of the effects of domestic violence

(5) A peer support group where graduates meet informally to share ongoing experiences, discuss relevant topics and share supportive solutions to everyday challenges.

Over the initial program cycle, EMERGE served eleven (11) men. Of the 11; 4 completed all program components and graduated; 3 completed the program but were unable to complete the psychoeducational workgroup for different reasons; and 4 were removed from the program either for non-compliance with attendance and participation requirements or by their free will. EMERGE graduates continue to engage in the peer support group.

EMERGE’s effectiveness in reducing incidents of domestic violence and recidivism was evaluated through pre and post-intervention testing (questionnaires and interviews) and updated arrest records on all applicants. TWM will continue to monitor the applicant’s success over the next 1-3 years.

Government agencies, community groups, service organizations, churches, etc. are encouraged to refer persons to EMERGE.

Interested men may also apply directly. The Agency Referral and Participant Application forms are available online via this link: https://linktr.ee/togetherwemust.

For more information on the TWM EMERGE call (268) 562-6896, WhatsApp message 729-5081 or email [email protected] and visit TogetherWeMustANU on Facebook.