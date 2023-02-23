Twenty senior police officers receive development training to include ethics and mental health

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Twenty senior police officers are better able to perform their duties now that they have been trained in a large number of areas including emotional intelligence, corruption in public office, ethics in law enforcement, and mental health.

This is the first in a series of development training courses that will run throughout the year, geared towards enhancing the overall development and performance of police officers for future leadership.

The first of the courses took place at the Sir Wright F George Police Academy, facilitated by the Chief Training Officer, Dr Miguelle Christopher, and her team, along with other facilitators specialising in the field of law enforcement, among other areas.

“We looked at ‘leading self,’ and this is something that we always begin with…You cannot lead an organisation until you are able to lead your own self, because it is who you are and whom you show up as, and what you do, that will influence others…,” she said.

Dr Christopher said the session on emotional intelligence stood out the most for the officers and she believes these officers will be better leaders when they return to work.

“We also looked at living through others. We talk about teams, but do we really build teams? They learned how to build good teams, and how to analyse when things are not going too well with their teams,” she explained.

Mental support for each other was also discussed, and Dr Christopher said that in the absence of a counsellor, police officers should be each others’ support.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Atlee Rodney encouraged his officers to act on the training, telling them that they have now received the tools to be the change agents within the police force.

“You have what it takes, and don’t make anyone limit your potential. Continue to be a team player and a change agent,” he added.