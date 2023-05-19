Turf Masters and Old Timers open Over 40 football competition with wins

- Advertisement -

Turf Masters and Old Timers opened their campaign in the Over 40 Super Six small goal football competition with wins at New Village in Liberta.

Playing in the six-aside competition being hosted by 2002/3 First Division champions Garden Stars, Turf Masters hammered Experience 5-1 in the feature contest. They were led by Egan Samuel who scored a hattrick while there were single conversions from Cecil Daley and Juan Pelucio. Johnny Anthony scored the lone goal for Experience.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s opening match, Old Timers clinched a one-nil triumph over Guydadli Travelers. Lincoln Fergus scored the lone goal of the match.

Matches continue on Friday when Guydadli Travelers face Over the Hill at 6:30 pm while Turf Masters take on Extraordinary Men at 7:45 pm.

On Sunday, Extraordinary Men take on Old Timers in the first match of a double-header while Experience play Over the Hill in the feature match.